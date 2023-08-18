Impact Wrestling Confirms NJPW Strong Women's Title Match For Multiverse United 2

Impact Wrestling announced a new match for its co-promoted event alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling: Multiverse United 2. The upcoming match will see the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia defend her title against three other opponents: Stardom's Momo Kohgo, former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and current Impact star and former Progress Women's Champion Gisele Shaw.

This match has been in the making for weeks since Purrazzo sent out a message to both NJPW and Stardom to "send their best" via social media. On August 13, during the Stardom x Stardom: Osaka Summer Team event, both Purrazzo and Shaw called out Giulia in a video package.

Giulia is only the second wrestler to hold the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. The first was AEW and Ring of Honor star Willow Nightingale. Giulia became champion after she defeated Nightingale on July 5 in Tokyo, Japan at the NJPW Independence Day event.

Multiverse United 2 is set for this Sunday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also on the card, Alex Shelley is going to be defending the Impact World Championship against one of NJPW's best, Hiroshi Tanahashi. There is also an eight-man scramble match with BUSHI, Chris Sabin, El Desperado, Frankie Kazarian, Kevin Knight, Rich Swann, YOH, and DDT Pro's MAO. Plus, Douki will face Sami Callihan.

Other NJPW and Impact stars that are announced for the show include Lio Rush, Trey Miguel, Hiromu Takahashi, Bullet Club leader David Finlay, Guerrillas of Destiny, Zach Sabre Jr., Josh Alexander, and last but not least, KENTA.