Madusa Recalls Time Jake Roberts Trapped Her In A Dressing Room With A Snake

Despite their paths rarely crossing on-screen, WWE Hall of Famers Madusa and Jake "The Snake" Roberts formed a friendship behind-the-scenes. On a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," Madusa chronicled one of her earliest memories with Roberts, which she believes occurred during an overseas tour for John Arezzi's International Wrestling All Stars show in the early '90s.

Madusa recalled that the tour featured the likes of Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and The Bushwhackers. Before the wrestlers went on to entertain the fans, Roberts was keen on entertaining himself at the expense of Madusa, who was in the midst of changing her clothes in her dressing room. Unfortunately for Madusa, she was interrupted by a pair of surprise visitors — Roberts and his pet snake.

"I was like in my room dressing, and all of a sudden, I hear the door open, and there's Jake standing there laughing his ass off. [He] threw his snake in there and shut the f'n door," Madusa said. "And I was like, 'Oh, hell no.' Here I am, t*ts and ass busted out. And I'm like, 'What the f***?' You can hear everyone out there probably busting a*s laughing. And I'm sure it was funny. You got to admit. Those kind of ribs are the shiznit."