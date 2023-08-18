Why Tony Khan Held Onto Original Dynamite Color Scheme For Special 200th Episode

Earlier this year, a number of changes were made to the presentation of "AEW Dynamite," including the introduction of a new set, a new color scheme, and new visuals. On the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, AEW's Administration Coordinator Will Washington explained why AEW CEO Tony Khan did not let anyone know about the return of the original "Dynamite" splash graphics for the Wednesday night show's 200th episode on August 2.

"That was one of those things where Tony [Khan] was really holding on to that," Washington said. "Nobody knew about that. None of us knew until it showed up on screen, promoting it the previous week in Albany. I found Tony, and I was like, 'Wait. When were you gonna tell us about the old splash graphics?' He was like, 'I was holding onto that one. I was playing that one close to the chest, but I knew that was going to pop people, so no one got to know about that one.' So that was really cool when that showed up on screen."

AEW referee and "AEW Unrestricted" host Aubrey Edwards noted that her favorite thing about the 200th episode of "Dynamite" was when she saw the Wednesday night show's original color scheme had returned on promotional material for the broadcast.

