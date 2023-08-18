WWE SmackDown Preview 8/18: Edge Vs. Sheamus, More

Edge will celebrate 25 years in WWE on this evening's edition of "WWE SmackDown" at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. To mark the occasion, the "Rated-R Superstar" will lace up his wrestling boots and go one-on-one with Sheamus. The Ontario-born wrestler challenged the "Celtic Warrior" to the first-time singles clash on last Friday's blue brand show. Sheamus ultimately shook Edge's hand and agreed to the match.

"The Rated-R Superstar" told ET Canada this week that tonight's battle with Sheamus is the last match on his current WWE contract. Regarding the speculation about his in-ring future, Edge said he didn't know if he would be retiring from the ring after this evening's bout.

Elsewhere, the new WWE United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, is set to appear on "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show. Mysterio defeated Austin Theory last week on "SmackDown" to capture the US title for the third time in his illustrious career. The WWE Hall of Famer replaced fellow LWO teammate Santos Escobar — who won the United States Championship Invitational Tournament to become the next challenger for the gold — in that clash for the belt after the former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion was taken out by Theory.