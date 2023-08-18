Video: AEW's Sting & Darby Allin Show Up At Indie Wrestling Event, Attack AR Fox

Sting and Darby Allin stunned fans in attendance at WWA4's independent show last night in Atlanta, Georgia, by attacking AR Fox. Fox — the head trainer of the WWA4 wrestling school — was left beaten in the middle of the ring by the duo.

In a video posted on social media by fan Justin McCant, Sting is shown attacking Fox on the canvas with his signature baseball bat while Allin is preparing himself for the Coffin Drop on the top turnbuckle. As Sting backs off, Allin connects with his finisher. The ambush was ultimately met with a chorus of boos from those attending the show. This past week on "AEW Dynamite," Sting, who appeared in his Joker persona during a backstage segment with Mogul Embassy's Prince Nana, warned Fox about a possible surprise attack.

Allin and Sting are set to take on Mogul Embassy's Fox and Swerve Strickland in a coffin match at AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 27. The bout came together after Allin confronted Fox and Strickland about attacking recent roster arrival Nick Wayne — who Allin had taken under his wing — earlier this month. Sting ultimately made the save after Allin was attacked by Fox and Strickland during that segment.