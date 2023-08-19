More Details On Kairi Sane's Decision To Return To WWE

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kairi Sane was set to return to WWE. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been busy since her original departure from the company, working for both Stardom and NJPW, notably winning the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship. She announced she had entered free agency in March. Dave Meltzer previously detailed that there were "lots of moving parts in Japan" that influenced her decision to re-sign, and that she had multiple offers on the table. He went further in this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," explaining that the 34-year-old enjoyed a close relationship with Stardom founder Rossy Ogawa, but the promotion's parent company Bushiroad wanted Kairi tied down on a more exclusive basis. With exclusivity comes a higher price.

Meltzer also revealed that Sane then considered a WWE return, especially given Iyo Sky's recent success — winning Money in the Bank and the WWE Women's Championship. She reportedly spoke to those close to her, and they supported the decision, feeling that she may come to regret not returning. Furthermore, she felt she would have a better time with creative under Triple H.

Sane won the Mae Young Classic tournament as well as the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship while working under Triple H previously. Despite her eventual departure coming in December 2021, she wrestled her last WWE match in July 2020, defeating Bayley on an episode of "WWE Raw". While not in the ring she returned to Japan and continued to represent WWE as an ambassador.