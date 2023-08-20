GCW Homecoming 2023 Night One Results 8/19: Cardona & De Lander Vs. Itoh & Gage

The first night of GCW Homecoming 2023 took place at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show got underway with Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander tasting defeat against Maki Death Kill (Nick Gage and Maki Itoh) in a deathmatch. Cardona and De Lander came down to the ring wearing "Deathmatch Busters" outfits while a "Deathmatch Busters" version of the "Ghostbusters" song played.

The action continued with Leon Slater overcoming Alec Price, THRUSSY's EFFY, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik getting the better of Miedo Extremo, Ciclope, and Crazy King in a trios bout, and Tony Deppen beating Alex Zayne in his first match since suffering an injury at GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn back in May.

The fifth match of the night saw Joey Janela and Sawyer Wreck defeat Charles Mason and Parrow in a Double Dog Collar match. Jimmy Lloyd then won an eight-man Scramble — Shane Mercer, Cole Radrick, Gringo Loco, Komander, Arez, Ninja Mack, and Dante Leon were the other participants in that bout.

Two championship matches followed, with Rina Yamashita retaining the GCW Ultraviolent Championship against Takashi Sasaki and Toru Sugiura defeating John Wayne Murdoch to keep hold of the King of FREEDOM World Championship.

Masha Slamovich then forced Nate Webb to pass out ahead of her GCW Championship clash with Blake Christian on the second night of Homecoming 2023. And in the main event, Violento Jack beat Matt Tremont in a deathmatch.