Tony Khan Calls AEW Run The Greatest Of Sting's Career

Sting is 64 years old and still competing at a high level in AEW. However, while he's arguably at the end of his career, AEW CEO Tony Khan believes that the WWE Hall of Famer is having his best run in his current promotion.

During an interview with "The Chase McCabe Show," Khan discussed how thrilled he is to have so many top wrestling stars in AEW. However, having "The Icon" on board is particularly satisfying.

"When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting. He's one of the all-time legends. He's one of my all-time favorites. Sting is still a huge part of AEW, and one of the greatest things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and he's on the greatest run of his career right now in AEW."

Sting is set to team up with Darby Allin to face Mogul Embassy at AEW All In next weekend. The bout will see him perform in front of 80,00+ people, and Eric Bischoff thinks Sting should retire afterward, stating that an event of this magnitude is the perfect way for him to end his run on a high note. It remains to be seen if Sting will take that advice on board, but the show will certainly mark one of the biggest events he's competed at during his legendary career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Chase McCabe Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.