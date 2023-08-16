Why Eric Bischoff Hopes WWE Hall Of Famer Sting Retires At AEW All In

Last week it was confirmed that Sting will be part of the upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium. He will team up with Darby Allin to compete against Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a coffin-drop match. With almost 80,000 people set to be in attendance, Eric Bischoff believes this would be the ideal time for Sting to retire from in-ring competition.

"I want Steve Borden to experience the highlight of his career," he said on "Strictly Business." "Having the opportunity at this stage of his life and career to go out in front of 80,000 people and to get that reaction and that love and that energy and that support has to be the highlight of his career at least in one respect, for me that would be it ...Why not go out on a high note?"

Sting has made it clear that bringing an end to his career is coming up, which is why there has been speculation on Wembley Stadium being the potential location. Sting has previously claimed that All In will not be his final match, but Bischoff questioned whether or not AEW could create a bigger event in the timeframe "The Icon" has planned before he hangs up his baseball bat.

"Why do you want to go from that to wrestling in front of 5,000 people on a Dynamite for TV? That's not the best way to go out, go out on a high note," he said. "Cherish every fraction of a second of this moment and then wave goodbye and go out with the biggest smile on your face that you possibly can and not wishing you'd have done something a little different."

