Eric Bischoff Reacts To Cash Wheeler's Arrest Ahead Of AEW All In

On Friday, it was reported that Cash Wheeler was arrested in Orlando, Florida for an alleged incident involving a firearm. As it stands, it remains to be seen if the AEW star's status in the company, where he is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, will be affected. However, Eric Bischoff thinks that it's a terrible situation for everyone involved.

On the latest episode of "Strictly Business," Bischoff shared his thoughts on the matter and speculated that it might affect AEW's All In plans. Wheeler is set to compete in one of the Wembley Stadium show's biggest matches, but his current legal predicament could complicate things.

"Absolutely disappointed for everybody involved — from Tony Khan, the rest at AEW, and certainly Cash and Dax [Harwood]. I just can't think of a worse situation," Bischoff said.

Bischoff went on to say that he's a fan of FTR and praised both members for their professionalism when he met them in WWE. He also noted that they left WWE after not receiving the opportunities they desired and subsequently had to fight their way up in AEW as well. As such, the timing of this situation couldn't be worse, as the upcoming Wembley show will boast the largest crowd they've ever performed in front of — if they get to perform at all.

"Mr. Wheeler's not going to be leaving the country. Or if he is leaving the country, I doubt that he's going to be able to get into the U.K. I could be wrong. I'm no lawyer, I don't know immigration law... What a freaking mess. What a mess," Bischoff added. For now, though, Wheeler is still booked for the show and even promoted it on last night's "AEW Collision."