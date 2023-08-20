Spoilers For 8/19 ROH Tapings

Lexington, KY hosted a five-hour AEW taping which saw ROH, and "AEW Rampage" taped after Saturday's live episode of "AEW Collision."

The Ring of Honor taping, likely set to air on August 24, featured an appearance from NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., who defended his title against Metalik in the opening contest. Local competitors were also featured, with one falling to Maria Kannelis's new client Cole Karter, while a trio of local talents were defeated by Lee Moriarty and The Workhorsemen's JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena was in action, teaming with Billie Starkz to defeat The Renegades. In the main event of the taping, The Embassy defeated Lee Johnson, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in trios action.

While the five-hour taping might seem excessive, the immense show allowed time for Britt Baker and Adam Cole to fly from Birmingham, AL to Lexington after Kulture City's Kulture Ball, where Cole received an award. The couple reportedly arrived to the arena minutes before Baker's main event tag team match on that evening's taping of "AEW Rampage," which followed the ROH taping.

Here are the full spoilers for "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of PWInsider.

-NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) def. Metalik

-Billie Starkz & Athena def. Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade

-Cole Karter w/ Maria Kannelis def. a local talent

-Kiera Hogan def. Lady Frost

-S.A.P. def. The Outrunners

-Lee Moriarty, JD Drake & Anthony Henry def. a local team

-Leyla Hirsch def. Leyla Grey

-The Embassy def. Lee Johnson, Darius Martin & Action Andretti