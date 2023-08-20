Britt Baker And Adam Cole Just Made This Weekend's AEW Tapings

Having a billionaire owner with a private jet can make the chaotic schedule on the road much easier for professional wrestlers, such was the case on Saturday with Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

According to Fightful Select, Baker and Cole were in Birmingham, AL attending the Kulture City Kulture Ball, where Cole was presented with Human Highlight Award Person of the Year for his inspiring return from injury. The couple were still at the event in Birmingham when the 5-hour taping for "AEW Collision," ROH and "AEW Rampage" began in Lexington, KY.

Baker and Cole reportedly boarded a private jet and flew from Birmingham to Lexington, with Baker arriving at the arena minutes before her main event "Rampage" match, which saw her team with Hikaru Shida to take on Toni Storm & Saraya. Cole reportedly also appeared in front of the crowd after the taping.

Cole received his award for overcoming a serious concussion at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door last year, which kept Cole out of action until March 2023. Cole made his in-ring return on March 29, defeating Daniel Garcia. Cole's recovery was featured on the reality program "AEW All Access," which premiered on the same night as Cole's return to the ring.

AEW had to pre-tape next week's "Rampage," as the promotion will be filming Saturday's episode of "Collision" following Wednesday's "Dynamite" so that the roster and crew have ample travel time to get to the United Kingdom for AEW All In in Wembley Stadium, where Cole will be wrestling AEW World Champion MJF in the main event. Baker will also be in action, competing in a four-way match against Saraya, Toni Storm and AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.