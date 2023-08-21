GCW Homecoming 2023 Night Two Results 8/20: New GCW Tag Team Champions Crowned

The second and final night of GCW Homecoming 2023 took place at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. To find out what happened on the opening evening of Homecoming 2023, you can click the link here.

Sunday's show got underway with Tony Deppen — who returned to the ring on the opening night of Homecoming 2023 after a spell on the sidelines through injury — beating Brayden Toon in a one-on-one clash. An eight-person tag team match followed, with EFFY, Allie Katch, Sawyer Wreck, and Dark Sheik getting the better of Brogan Finlay, Marcus Mathers, Leon Slater, and Starboy Charlie.

The action continued with Maki Itoh defeating B3CCA and Komander overcoming Dragon Kid. Blake Christian then successfully retained the GCW World Championship after stomping Masha Slamovich into the canvas following interference from Steph De Lander.

The sixth bout of the night saw Gringo Loco, Arez, and Jack Cartwheel defeat Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope, and Miedo Extremo, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, and Shane Mercer, and Joey Janela, Dante Leon, and Ninja Mack in a four-way trios match. Santana Jackson then beat Haley Dylan in singles action.

The GCW Tag Team Championship changed hands in the penultimate match of the evening, with Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne losing the gold to Takashi Sasaki and current King of FREEDOM World Champion Toru Sugiura after Violento Jack got involved. Rina Yamashita then retained the GCW Ultraviolent Championship against Jack in the main event. The show ended with Nick Gage proposing a WarGames match between GCW and Pro Wrestling Freedoms at GCW Art of War 3.