Sami Zayn On Bringing His Personal Life Into Wrestling At WWE Elimination Chamber

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn headlined the Elimination Chamber premium live event in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In an interview with Ryan Satin for the "Out of Character" podcast, the former "Honorary Uce" was asked if he found it challenging to be more open about his personal life prior to that title match.

"I was apprehensive for a very long time," Zayn said. "And I still am. I'm still, overall, a pretty private person. I don't know; something about it feels wrong to me. I don't know. I guess this is a layered question because there's many different facets about it which I think have not felt right. So first and foremost, my wife, my child, whoever, any family member I have, they didn't sign up for this. I did.

"So I, over the last 20 years, have built a certain armor to where you could hear negative comments and you could kind of deflect. They bounce right off you. And even then, every now and again, you'll come across something where it gets to you. It really doesn't matter who you are."