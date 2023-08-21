WWE Raw Preview 8/21: GUNTHER Defends Intercontinental Title, More

Chad Gable is set to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. The Alpha Academy member earned the right to challenge "The Ring General" for the gold after defeating Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet in a number one contender's fatal four-way match two weeks ago. Gable managed to defeat GUNTHER's Imperium teammate Giovanni Vinci in singles action last Monday night.

A tag team match between The New Day and Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle is also penciled in for this evening's broadcast. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who returned to WWE programming on the August 7 red brand show, will look to keep their momentum going after defeating The Viking Raiders in their comeback match.

And lastly, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to reveal what he whispered to reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the middle of the ring on last week's show. During that segment, Rollins granted Nakamura a world title shot after the Japanese star took him out two weeks ago with a Kinshasa. It's yet to be revealed when their championship clash will take place, with "The Visionary" leaving that decision in the hands of Nakamura.