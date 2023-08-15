GUNTHER Vs. Chad Gable For The Intercontinental Title Set For Next Week's WWE Raw

GUNTHER's march toward a record-setting reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion could face its final roadblock on next week's "Raw."

That is the night GUNTHER will defend his title against Chad Gable. The champion agreed to have the match on that date during Monday's "Raw." Gable earned his shot at the championship by winning a four-way number-one contender match on the August 7 episode of "Raw."

GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental Title for more than 430 days, the second-longest reign in the history of the title. The record for the longest reign belongs to The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for 454 days between June 1987 and August 1988. The date to surpass that mark lies on the other side of WWE's next premium live event, Payback on Saturday, September 2. That means GUNTHER could face at least one more major title defense to reach the record, and that's only if he can get past Gable.

On the August 14 episode of "Raw," Gable and GUNTHER sent messages to one another in the form of a pair of decisive victories. Gable defeated GUNTHER's Imperium stablemate, Giovanni Vinci. "The Ring General" responded immediately after the match by challenging and defeating Gable's American Alpha tag team partner Otis. Their rivalry began on the July 31 episode of "Raw," when Gable survived a five-minute challenge against GUNTHER before eventually being defeated in a longer contest.

GUNTHER's reign began in June 2022, when he dethroned Ricochet.