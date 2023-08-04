GUNTHER Explains Why He's Good At Being WWE Intercontinental Champion

GUNTHER is not mincing words when it comes to his confidence in his reign as WWE's Intercontinental Champion and the record he soon may break.

The "Ring General" recently spoke to Mail Online ahead of SummerSlam, where he will put his 419-day title reign on the line against Drew McIntyre. He spoke to the outlet about how much he is enjoying representing the title, and why he believes that he's a worthy champion.

"I think it's something I'm good at. It might sound weird but I think I'm good at being a champion in wrestling," GUNTHER said. "Because I carry myself a certain way, I add to the legacy of the title and I add my own legacy in the same process of that. It's a big responsibility and I take it very serious, but it's also very rewarding as well."

GUNTHER looks to break The Honky Tonk Man's streak as the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion in history, which stands at 454 days. Though he's looking to go on to break that record if he wins at SummerSlam, GUNTHER told the Mail Online that the first person who comes to mind when he thinks of the championship is Shawn Michaels.

"I would say Shawn Michaels is the name most connected with it. I started watching all the tapes and he used to walk out of the matches and get counted out just so he could keep the title, that was thing going on back then," GUNTHER explained.

The "Ring General" will face McIntyre in what's expected to be a very physical match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," emanating from the Ford Field in Detroit.