WWE SummerSlam 2023: Predictions For The Biggest Party Of The Summer - Wrestling Inc. Staff Picks

Last week, WWE introduced a new addition to this year's SummerSlam card — the first-ever SummerSlam Battle Royal. So far, the battle royal, which is presented by Slim Jim, has six entrants confirmed. While the rest of the field has yet to be announced, Wrestling Inc. staff already has a clear vision of who the winner will be.

According to a survey posed to Wrestling Inc. staff, 87.5 percent of voters believe LA Knight will emerge victorious in the inaugural SummerSlam Battle Royal and beat the likes of Sheamus, Chad Gable, Otis, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight, of course, has been steadily rebuilding his stock since dropping his gimmick as Max Dupri last year. Despite his back-and-forth booking, Knight continues to elicit roaring ovations from the WWE Universe, both in televised and non-televised settings. Knight has also produced impressive numbers in the merchandise department as well.

Due to Knight's growing popularity with fans and backstage officials, a recent report suggested that Knight is currently in line for a tentative push. While the timing of that push is unknown, WWE officials may be inclined to finally give Knight a boost at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." Should they wait too long, though, many pundits fear that Knight's steam may wear off and by then, an on-screen push may produce adverse results. With this possibility in mind, the vast majority of Wrestling Inc. staff are confident that WWE will strike while the iron is still hot and crown LA Knight as the winner of the first-ever SummerSlam battle royal.

Before Knight potentially makes history at SummerSlam though, he will go one-on-one with Sheamus on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."