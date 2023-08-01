Stipulation Added To Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler Match At WWE SummerSlam

WWE has officially added a stipulation for the match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. Their clash will be contested under mixed martial arts rules.

Neither of the women appeared live during Monday night's episode of "Raw." However, they were featured in a pair of hype videos examining their long history, which dates back to before their days in the professional wrestling industry, when both were active MMA fighters. Baszler emotionally aired her grievances with Rousey.

"This whole thing has been set up from day one for her to be elevated to this position despite the work of everyone else, namely me, who'd come before her," Baszler said. "It happened in MMA. It's happening here, and I'm done. I'm sick of it."

Baszler also talked about being a godmother to Rousey's daughter and predicted the little girl will never forgive the former "NXT" Women's Champion for what she does to her mother at SummerSlam.

Behind the scenes, it appears Rousey's SummerSlam match could be her last in WWE for the foreseeable future. She reportedly has a "hard out" date for when she will begin her next hiatus from pro wrestling. Rousey was determined to do an on-screen feud with her longtime friend before she steps away from the squared circle. Their storyline started as an on-screen friendship before it suddenly crumbled at Money in the Bank. That's when Baszler shockingly turned on Rousey mid-match, costing them their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.