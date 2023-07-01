Shayna Baszler Turns On Ronda Rousey, Loses Women's Tag Titles At WWE Money In The Bank

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships continue to live up to their reputation of being the most chaotic titles in the company, as they changed hands yet again at today's WWE Money in the Bank event. This time, Shayna Baszler shocked the world when she turned on her friend and partner Ronda Rousey mid-match, attacking her fellow champion and allowing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to reclaim the titles they were forced to vacate last month.

The betrayal came after years of Baszler and Rousey being synonymous with one another, at one point part of the ground christened the Four Horsewomen of MMA in the mid-2010s. The pair first reunited as a tag team last summer following Rousey's heel turn upon her loss to Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Since then, they have found repeated success, winning the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships in late May and successfully unifying them with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships one month later. After this new development, one would expect a singles feud between them to be next.