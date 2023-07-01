WWE Money In The Bank 2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While it was fun to see McIntyre return, Shayna betray Ronda, and John Cena, of all people, turn up out of nowhere, there were also some big negatives associated with all those developments.

For one thing, neither the Intercontinental title match nor the women's tag title match ended up being much of anything beyond their respective surprises. Both were fine for what they were, but what they were was largely a GUNTHER showcase at the expense of Riddle and a fairly boilerplate tag match with little heat behind it, respectively. To be clear, Riddle and Rousey are two of our least favorite people currently working in WWE, so we're not exactly complaining, but it has to be admitted that the matches weren't exactly must-see material in and of themselves.

As for Cena ... well, he did what WWE legends usually do when they return: Make a young, up-and-coming talent look kind of worthless. We like that Grayson Waller made the show, and he seems to have somebody's attention backstage, which is good, because he's an exceptional talent. We don't even really mind him having a promo battle with John Cena — though there wasn't much back and forth between them, and anyone who has ever seen a WWE show could predict what was happening next. Of course, what happened next was Waller attacking Cena, briefly getting the upper hand before Cena inevitably came back and delivered the Attitude Adjustment.

It's not like this is overly terrible for Waller, who hasn't even had a main roster match yet and has thus far been exclusively a talk show host. It would have been a much different story if Cena had done this to, say, LA Knight. But the fact that it happened it all is just boring and uninspired, and it's a little sad to see Cena get to this point in his career: brought out for a big show to serve as a sort of intermission to keep the crowd happy by dumping some up-and-coming heel on his head.