WWE SmackDown 6/30/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We've said this before, but it's worth saying again: In an industry that relies far too much on cheap surprises and shocking swerves, it's always nice to see something happen just because it makes sense. Case in point: the WWE Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka. The match itself was more hit-or-miss than we're used to seeing from these two — there were some great sequences of chain and counter wrestling, but also some notable missteps and at least one instance of Flair selling an Asuka kick that missed her by several miles — but the match itself was also the least important thing going on. The important thing was Bianca Belair, who was sitting in the front row, having purchased a ticket in one of wrestling's most well-worn (but also most inherently logical) tropes.

Belair, as we knew going in, had beef with the entire concept of this match's existence. Having seen her record-breaking title reign end at the hands of Asuka and her mist, she understandably felt she deserved a rematch. Instead, Flair, who hadn't been seen since WrestleMania, waltzed back into the company and was rewarded a championship match for no reason beyond "I'm Charlotte Flair." Belair had repeatedly attempted to insert herself into the situation, but been repeatedly rebuffed by authority figure Adam Pearce, who ultimately decided to ban her from ringside to ensure the match wasn't interfered with. Anyone who's ever watched wrestling before knew where this was going: With Belair sitting in the front row, it didn't take much provocation for her to jump the barricade, wipe out both competitors, get the match declared a no contest, and KOD Charlotte through the corpse of the previously KOD'd Asuka.

Now, if WWE expects Belair to start getting booed for this sort of behavior, we would caution them to temper their expectations. Regardless of her internally-listed alignment, Flair is the most naturally hatable person in the women's division, and the current storyline works in part because of the very real perception that she can show up whenever she wants to and win the championship — which, as it happens, she did exactly six months ago. Belair, on the other hand, had been getting some boos recently due to the staleness of her character, and giving her an edge like this was absolutely vital. There's nothing like a former babyface (tweener, nominal heel, whatever) who's been confronted by clear and obvious evidence that playing by the rules doesn't get you anywhere and decides it would be easier to just obliterate everyone in their path. It was obvious that Belair was going to interfere in this match, because she should have interfered, and also because Belair becoming a bad-ass who is entirely out of f***s was so obviously her next evolution. The fact that we saw it coming doesn't make it any less the right choice; in fact, the exact opposite is true.