Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Defeat Pretty Deadly, Retain WWE Tag Team Titles

Pretty Deadly gave the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions all they could handle on Friday, but when it was all over, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had once again successfully defended their titles.

"WWE SmackDown" kicked off with a back-and-forth championship bout that saw Elton Prince and Kit Wilson connect with both the Cry Martini and Spilt Milk signature maneuvers, but it ultimately wasn't enough. Owens, who was selling an ankle injury from the middle of the match on, managed to kick out of the former before Zayn broke up the latter.

Pretty Deadly wasn't done yet, with Prince and Wilson pulling their switcharoo shenanigans late in the match in an attempt to fool Zayn. That wasn't quite enough either, with Zayn kicking out before delivering an Exploder to Wilson to set up the Helluva Kick. And just when Prince thought he could get involved one last time, Owens was there to deliver a Stunner.

Now we turn our attention to what's next for the tag champs. While Owens and Zayn aren't on the Money in the Bank card this weekend, they have been locked in a feud with Imperium in recent weeks, and as it happens, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has a title match with their ally, Matt Riddle.