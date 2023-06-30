Cody Rhodes Vs. Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Main Eventing WWE Money In The Bank

Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event boasts both a bitter World Heavyweight Championship bout as well as a "Bloodline Civil War" pitting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, against The Usos. And yet, according to PWInsider, Cody Rhodes versus Dominik Mysterio will main event at The O2 Arena in London, England.

For weeks, Mysterio has been getting the better of "The American Nightmare" with cheap shot after cheap shot, all while running from the endless verbal jabs in between. Saturday, it's unlikely he will have anywhere to hide, even though he'll almost certainly have support by his side when he and Rhodes lock horns inside the squared circle.

As far as singles matches go, though, Mysterio hasn't lost a televised one-on-one contest since WrestleMania 39 when his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, emerged victorious. That said, Rhodes has lost only two singles matches in total since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38: once to Roman Reigns this past April in the main event of WrestleMania 39, then to Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions back in May.

And that, perhaps, is the angle here: a Lesnar return. After all, he hasn't been seen since defeating Rhodes at Night of Champions. In fact, "The Beast Incarnate" isn't even scheduled to appear on the show. Yet rumor has it he will make his presence felt, and all signs point to it being at the expense of Rhodes in order to set up a third and final showdown between the two at SummerSlam.

In the meantime, however, Rhodes better keep his eyes on little "Dom Dom." Though chances are, he'll need to have eyes in the back of his head as well.