Brock Lesnar Rumored To Appear At WWE Money In The Bank

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since Night of Champions, where he defeated Cody Rhodes, but the "Beast Incarnate" is now rumored to be appearing at Money in the Bank this Saturday, per "WRKD Wrestling." While this hasn't been confirmed elsewhere, and therefore should be taken with a grain of salt, the social media account has claimed that Lesnar will be turning up in London, England tomorrow to continue his storyline with the "American Nightmare." Lesnar's possible appearance is expected to set up a third match between him and Rhodes at SummerSlam, which is potentially going to be a gimmick match.

It has been reported that the two will collide in a bull rope match, which is a rare stipulation to take place in WWE in the modern era. However, it is one that has long been associated with Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, while Cody famously competed in one when he faced Dustin Rhodes during his AEW career.

Lesnar and Rhodes have one victory over each other since their rivalry began post-WrestleMania, and Rhodes has been calling Lesnar out ever since to compete in a third match. Rhodes has made it clear he is ready to face him at any time, and it appears Lesnar might be ready to answer that call. The "American Nightmare" will be in action at Money in the Bank competing against Dominik Mysterio, and whether or not Lesnar ends up costing him that match or appears after it ends remains to be seen.