WWE SummerSlam Talk On Cody Rhodes Vs Brock Lesnar Rumored To Include Big Stipulation

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that the third match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes was set to take place at WWE SummerSlam this August. An update in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that a number of ideas are in play for a stipulation, including the possibility of putting the two in a bullrope match.

A bullrope match sees the two opponents tied to one another with — as one might guess — a bullrope. Like a standard match, the first pinfall or submission wins the bout. The stipulation is often associated with Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, and one of the most recent bullrope matches in pro wrestling featured Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes in AEW.

Lesnar and Rhodes previously faced off at WWE Backlash, as well as at WWE Night of Champions last month. The first match saw Rhodes come out on top, while Lesnar won the second bout by referee decision, making a third match between the two a logical conclusion to the feud, especially with a stipulation in play.

This year's SummerSlam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5. As of several days ago, the stadium show had sold out around 97% of the venue's capacity, without any matches officially announced. In addition to Lesnar and Rhodes, a Becky Lynch-Trish Stratus rematch is rumored to be planned for the show, and fans can likely expect to see Roman Reigns in action at SummerSlam as well.