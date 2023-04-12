Becky Lynch Vs. Trish Stratus Reportedly Planned For WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place in Detroit, Michigan this August, and a marquee match-up between two monumental women is reportedly scheduled for the event. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the company is planning Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus for their biggest night of the summer.

Prior to this week's "WWE Raw," Lynch and Stratus were on the same page, working together leading up to WWE WrestleMania 39, where they defeated Damage CTRL alongside Lita. This past Monday, however, Stratus shockingly betrayed Lynch following their loss of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Earlier in the night, Lynch's original partner Lita was attacked and forced out of action by an unknown assailant, now presumed to be Stratus. After Stratus was pinned by Liv Morgan, Lynch found herself on the receiving end of a Chick Kick, setting up a match between the two women down the line.

A Stratus heel turn has been rumored since the WWE Hall of Famer first returned back in February, and even before then, dating all the way back to teases of a "heel Trish" in August of last year. Now that it's happened, the company has just under four months until SummerSlam, giving the Lynch-Stratus storyline plenty of runway before the reported culmination plays out.

It remains a possibility that the two women lock up before then, with multiple PLEs on the books in the months ahead. If not, it begs the question — what will Lynch and Stratus do to occupy their time before the big fight? Though she has teased sticking around WWE for an extended period of time, Stratus could disappear for a little while until the build to SummerSlam truly begins. Otherwise, the company will have to find something for the two women to do until August.