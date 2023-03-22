Trish Stratus Won't Rule Out Extended WWE Stay: Let's Get To WrestleMania First

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is once again factoring into WrestleMania. After returning recently to help out Becky Lynch and real-life best friend Lita, she'll join them in a match at WrestleMania 39 against Damage CTRL. But is that going to be it for Stratus and her current stay in WWE, or might there be plans for her to stick around a little bit longer past her Los Angeles visit?

Asked if this whole set-up is just a one-off return for her on "SHAK Wrestling," Stratus deflected by refusing to commit to anything beyond early April. "Let's get to WrestleMania. Let's see what's going to happen," Stratus said. "I'm a judge on 'Canada's Got Talent' as you know and my businesses and my baby ... There's all these things to consider. It's a different — I have to go train, you know, at nighttime ... I can't do this as a full-time job right now because there are other jobs as well. But, I mean, let's get to WrestleMania and see what happens."

Stratus is the mother of two kids while owning a yoga business in Canada and being a popular guest on the convention circuit, keeping her busy. The last time she came in for a high-profile match was three years ago at SummerSlam, losing to Charlotte Flair. She was gone from the wrestling scene immediately after. But with Lita hanging around as ½ of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and Bayley having expressed an interest in going one-on-one with Stratus before, there are a few more loose threads this time that could keep her in the mix.

