Why Bully Ray Calls WWE Program With Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio 'A Perfect Storm'

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio will go head-to-head this Saturday at Money in the Bank, and on the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray described the situation as the perfect storm.

"You have complete opposite ends of the spectrum," Ray said on their fan reactions. "You have one guy who's despised and another guy who's loved. Now, here's where it gets interesting when it comes to love and hate in wrestling. Is Cody more loved than Dom is hated? Or is Dom hated more than Cody is loved?" Ray spoke about the importance of a good heel in wrestling, and how there aren't many of them left. For him, they're effective in scenarios such as this, because they will elicit a certain reaction from the crowd even if they hate Mysterio more than they love Rhodes, which benefits the "American Nightmare."

"If you hate Dom more than you love Cody, what is that going to force you to do to Cody? Love him even more, and that is the importance of the heel. A babyface can only get to a certain level of love on their own, eventually that heel, that bad guy, who hopefully will have as much heat as a Dom Mysterio has to come in to get that babyface to the next level of love." While Ray didn't give out any spoilers, he was adamant that he knows exactly how things will play out between the two men in London, England as he can read the writing on the wall. "I don't want to stooge it off for anybody because I want our fans to enjoy it," Ray said. "But everything is right in place at Money in the Bank for Dom and Cody to set up perfectly for SummerSlam and what's next for Cody."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.