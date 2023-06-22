Road Dogg Comments On Cody Rhodes Facing Dominik Mysterio At WWE Money In The Bank

While Cody Rhodes initially wanted a rematch with Brock Lesnar following his loss to "The Beast Incarnate" at WWE's Night of Champions event, "The American Nightmare" soon pivoted his attention to another competitor: Dominik Mysterio. Following a confrontation on the June 5 episode of "Raw," Rhodes dared the Judgment Day member to face him in a match at Money in the Bank on July 1. After Mysterio landed a cheap shot on Rhodes, Rhea Ripley accepted the challenge for him. On a recent episode of "Oh...You Didn't Know," WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James weighed on the upcoming battle between Rhodes and Mysterio.

"This match writes itself. Don't overthink it," James said." But man, yeah, it's going to be a good one. Talk about crowd participation."

As James alluded to, recent fan responses to Rhodes and Mysterio have elicited polar opposite results. Rhodes remains one of the company's most popular babyfaces, both in audience perception and merchandise sales. Meanwhile, Mysterio has become one of WWE's biggest heat magnets, often getting drowned out by boos when he speaks. Despite only having a four-week build, James strongly believes the live audience at the O2 Arena in London, England will produce loud reactions from both ends of the spectrum.