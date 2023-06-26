'Vince McMahon Fingerprints' Reportedly All Over Tonight's Episode Of WWE Raw

When it comes to Vince McMahon's influence on WWE's current creative direction, the changes just keep coming. After last week's "drastic" revisions to "WWE Raw" followed by this past Friday's "significant" changes ahead of "WWE SmackDown," PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that tonight's "Raw" from Savannah, Georgia will have "Vince McMahon fingerprints" all over it.

PWI also noted that, based on certain individuals they've spoken with, the belief is that McMahon's influence over their creative direction is only likely to grow, particularly as we get closer to the acquisition by Endeavor becoming official.

Last week Friday, three previously advertised matches were cut entirely from the broadcast without so much as a mention, leading not only to frustration backstage but social media responses from the likes of Bayley and Shotzi as well. And while McMahon is not physically present for tonight's show in Georgia, he's been making changes remotely ever since WrestleMania 39 to varying degrees.

Tonight's "Raw" is also the final show for the red brand before Money in the Bank this Saturday in London, England. And if there is one thing we can say with absolute certainty as we get closer to the premium live event, it's that nothing is certain.