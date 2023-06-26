WWE Raw Preview 6/26: Final Episode Before Money In The Bank

The final episode of "WWE Raw" before the Money in the Bank premium live event takes place this evening at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Ahead of this weekend's big event in London, England, a women's Money in the Bank ladder match summit will occur, with Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus — who are all participants in this year's women's briefcase bout — taking part.

Elsewhere, reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will provide an update on his condition following Finn Bálor's attack last week. The titleholder did manage to successfully retain the world title against Bron Breakker on "WWE NXT" last Tuesday, but it's currently unclear how Rollins is feeling now just days before defending the gold against The Judgment Day member at The O2 Arena. Also, Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes ahead of their singles clash across the pond on Saturday night.

Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify both the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. After that victory for Rousey and Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez said that she and Liv Morgan — who made her return to "SmackDown" following an injury — wanted a rematch for the belts they never lost. The pair were forced to relinquish the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship as a result of Morgan's setback. Rodriguez and Morgan are now set to challenge Rousey and Baszler for the tag titles at Money in the Bank. But first, Rodriguez will go one-on-one with Rousey on tonight's broadcast.