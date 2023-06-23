Liv Morgan Returns On WWE SmackDown, Confronts Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan is back on WWE TV. She made her surprise return on Friday night's "SmackDown," to back up her former tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez in a faceoff against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Rousey and Baszler had just defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the WWE and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. Rodriguez watched the match from ringside but never got involved. Afterward, Rodriguez made her back toward the entrance stage but Rousey and Baszler goaded her into returning. That's when Rodriguez stated she wanted a match for "the titles we never lost" and Morgan made her entrance.

Morgan had not been seen on WWE programming since she was injured during the May 12 episode of "SmackDown," the same match where Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL. Morgan and Rodriguez successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Championship in that match, but as a result of Morgan's injury, they were forced to vacate. Rousey and Baszler seized the titles in a five-way match on the May 29 episode of "Raw" and have held them ever since.

Specifics on Morgan's injury have been scarce. Earlier this month, she described her injury as simply a "torn shoulder."