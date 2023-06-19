Vince McMahon Reportedly Made 'Drastic Changes' To Opening Segment Of WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" kicked off in explosive fashion with Finn Balor delivering a beatdown to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. However, that may not have been the original plan The opening segment of "Raw" reportedly received some "drastic changes" before the show aired. According to Fightful Select, Vince McMahon made the changes remotely, with the opening of "Raw" apparently bearing the brunt of his attention.

Balor's attack came after Rollins made his entrance to open the show, and to presumably kick off his open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Before anyone could answer the challenge, Balor ambushed Rollins and subsequently hit him with the Coup de Grace three times. The show emerged from a commercial break shortly after, where Balor continued his attack backstage.

The rivalry between Balor and Rollins traces its roots back to 2016 and the introduction of the WWE Universal Championship, where they faced each other at SummerSlam to crown the inaugural champion. Although Balor won, he was injured and forced to relinquish the title the next night.

Now the two men will face off for the new World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. The rivalry has turned intensely personal, after a segment on last week's "Raw" that saw the crowd nearly drown out a promo from Balor.