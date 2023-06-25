Bayley And Shotzi Respond To Their Match Being Cut From WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of "WWE SmackDown" reportedly experienced many changes behind the scenes before airing, but one of the most consequential ones came through a scrapped match between Bayley and Shotzi Blackheart. The Superstars were set to face off with one another on the show, with Bayley's spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. Both women have since taken to social media to respond to their match being cut from "SmackDown."

On Twitter, Bayley reposted a promotional image for the match and said, "Card subject to change. Sorry. Sorry you couldn't watch me beat dat a**." The tweet was in response to a post from June 23, which saw Bayley accuse her rival of trying to take advantage of her niceness. Meanwhile, on Instagram, Blackheart had a simpler response. In a story post, she simply posted a black screen with the word "nevermind."

The planned match between Blackheart and Bayley wasn't even mentioned on the June 23 "SmackDown," and two other previously planned matches were scrapped from the show. A rematch between Baron Corbin and Cameron Grimes was announced previously, as was a triple threat between "SmackDown's" three men's Money in the Bank participants: LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch.

The three matches are the latest in the string of remote changes made by Vince McMahon, who also reportedly made heavy modifications to the opening of "WWE Raw" earlier this week. According to the reports, McMahon made several alterations to the opening segment, among other changes.