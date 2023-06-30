Bayley Defeats Shotzi On WWE Smackdown, Will Compete In Money In The Bank Ladder Match

It was a match two weeks in the making, with its disappearance last week Friday on "WWE SmackDown" not being addressed in the slightest, but Bayley and Shotzi finally did square off one day before Money in the Bank. Damage CTRL's leader kept her spot in the Women's Ladder Match in the end, while Shotzi lost more than just a match.

As has been the case so often lately, factions continue to utilize their numbers advantage. And this week on "SmackDown," Damage CTRL took advantage of the numbers game once again as IYO SKY proved to be pivotal to the ending of the bout. First, it was SKY putting Bayley's foot on the bottom rope in order to stop a pinfall attempt. Then, once Shotzi took her eye off the ball to focus on SKY, that's when the "Role Model" raked her eyes before hitting the Rose Plant to pick up the victory. Following the match, though, things got a bit dicier.

Shotzi confronted Damage CTRL backstage, declaring she wasn't done with Bayley yet, but when she tried to take them both on, came out the other end laid out. Then, she lost a sizeable chunk of hair in the process.

Bayley rubbed it in a little later on as well, tweeting "Goodnight everyone! See ya at #MITB tomorrow night!" while lying down with Shotzi's hair.