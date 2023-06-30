Bianca Belair Disrupts WWE Women's Title Match On SmackDown, Causes No Contest

Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," Bianca Belair was finally pushed over the edge. Though, she made sure to take the WWE Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka down with her.

During a physical battle between the two, the action eventually spilled outside to where Belair — who had purchased a front-row ticket — was sitting. Shortly after, a kick meant for "The Empress of Tomorrow" struck Belair, who after regaining her composure, didn't hesitate to get involved. She struck Asuka first, which forced the official to call for the bell, but Flair was less than impressed.

Instead of coming to blows, "The Queen" declared that this was her match and her moment before proceeding to stick her hand directly in "The EST's" face. Belair didn't appreciate the gesture, and after multiple warnings decided to strike Flair as well. Eventually, Asuka tried to get one back over on the former champion only to receive a KOD on the announcers' desk for her troubles. And before she even knew where she was, Flair took one as well.

She's LOST IT! 😤🔥@BiancaBelairWWE just cost @MsCharlotteWWE her #WomensTitle Match and now she's on a path of destruction taking out both Charlotte and the WWE Women's Champion, @WWEAsuka! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LgPuCrnGPh — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023

Since losing to Asuka at Night of Champions, Belair has yet to receive a rematch and has instead seen Flair skip her in line. Now, it appears WWE official Adam Pearce has something of a mess to clean up.