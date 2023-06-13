Kofi Kingston Gives Injury Update As He Works On WWE Return

Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury on the March 3 edition of "WWE SmackDown" after colliding with Drew McIntyre during a match. However, while the setback has kept the New Day member sidelined for a while, he's doing well and focused on returning to action.

"I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man, Drew McIntyre, landed on my leg," he told Battleground Podcast. "My body went East and my leg went West, and my ankle was completely sprained, but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligaments and now I'm on the mend."

According to Kingston, this coming Friday will mark 12 weeks in the post-operation phase. Furthermore, this isn't the first time the WWE Superstar has had to deal with an ankle injury of this ilk, so he came into this recovery process feeling confident about completing it without a hitch.

"I actually had this same surgery on the same ankle about six years ago to have bone chips removed. So this time around I kind of know what to expect and I've been kind of ahead of schedule, for the most part."

Kingston noted that he's been able to do everyday things fairly easily, but his goal now is to try and get back into the groove of being a WWE Superstar. He said that he's been in Orlando for the last week working off some of his ring rust, and his training has been successful. In short, he hopes to return to WWE television in the very near future, but he didn't say when.

