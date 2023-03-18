Kofi Kingston Provides Update After Surgery

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston gave an update via Instagram on how his ankle surgery went. As noted, the former WWE Champion suffered the injury on the March 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when Drew McIntyre did a flip dive and accidentally landed on Kingston's ankle. Kingston underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.

"Surgery went very well," wrote Kingston. "Of course, I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness...Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I'm home now. Let the road to recovery begin."

Due to his injury, Kingston will be missing WrestleMania 39, and on the March 10 edition of "SmackDown," his fellow New Day stablemate Xavier Woods took his place in the Fatal Five-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifier Match. The winners of the match ended up being both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, which will now be going to WrestleMania 39 and will face the current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Before the incident, Kingston and Woods were performing on the "WWE NXT" brand and they even held the "NXT" Tag Team Championship until December 2022 to February 4, when they lost to Gallus at the "NXT" Vengeance Day PLE.

Kingston has been with the promotion since he made his debut on WWE's ECW in December 2007. Along with both the WWE Championship and the "NXT" Tag Team Titles, he has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship four times, and both the "WWE Raw" Tag Team and the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles six times. He's also a three-time WWE United States Championship.