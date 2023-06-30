The Usos Proclaim Their Support For Solo Sikoa As New Tribal Chief On WWE SmackDown

The Usos made it clear Friday during "WWE SmackDown" that win or lose at Money in the Bank this weekend, they want nothing to do with Roman Reigns. However, the same sentiment wasn't applied to their brother, Solo Sikoa.

While addressing the capacity crowd in The O2 Arena, Reigns stated he was willing to give Jimmy and Jey another chance after they definitively turned their backs on him. All they needed to do was bow down, acknowledge their Tribal Chief, and apologize. The Usos eventually made their way to the ring, but they had no interest in playing that game. And after declaring that neither of them wanted to take over, they turned their attention to Sikoa.

The Usos said that after Saturday, Reigns would no longer be the Tribal Chief. But if Sikoa wanted to take on that role, he had their backing. That rankled the Head of the Table, who dubbed himself "The Only One" earlier on, as he resorted to shouting at Jey once more before Jimmy caught him with a superkick yet again.

While there was certainly some back and forth in the closing moments, which included Reigns taking out multiple officials and security guards, the night ended with Jey Uso taking out both Sikoa and Reigns. Now, with a full-blown Bloodline Civil War on their hands, the only question that remains is: Who will be the last one standing?