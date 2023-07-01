Drew McIntyre Returns To WWE, Confronts GUNTHER At Money In The Bank

After much speculation regarding whether or not he would return after WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre made his WWE comeback on Saturday in London's O2 Arena.

"The Scottish Warrior" made his presence known following the Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank. Once "The Original Bro" was beaten, McIntyre marched to the ring to confront the reigning Intercontinental Champion. Clearly with revenge on his mind after losing the triple threat match for the same title at the "Grandest Stage of Them All," the hulking Scot delivered a vicious Claymore to the leader of Imperium.

Despite being part of the 2023 WWE Draft, various factors such as creative issues, personal hardships, and charity work had kept McIntyre away from WWE programming since WrestleMania. Many questioned whether he would come back at all, as his contract was quickly approaching its conclusion. But as Wade Barrett said on commentary, McIntyre has returned as a "one man band of chaos" and he has GUNTHER and the Intercontinental title in his sights. Whether it happens on an upcoming "Raw" or at SummerSlam in Detroit, the WWE Universe can expect to see another banger involving these two titans very soon.