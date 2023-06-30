Latest Updates On WWE Money In The Bank Status Of Drew McIntyre And Charlotte Flair

Heading into the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, an update has emerged with regard to plans for two top stars at the show. Updates on both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair's status for the event have been provided in a report from PWInsider Elite.

McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming since his triple threat match at WrestleMania with Sheamus and GUNTHER, and his on-screen absence may continue through Money in the Bank. Reports began emerging around WrestleMania that the Scottish star's contract with WWE was nearing expiration, and that no new deal had been reached.

Since then, talks have reportedly continued between McIntyre and WWE with no deal materializing. Currently, the star's continued absence is thought to be due to "creative differences." PWInsider's report held that McIntyre returning Saturday would come down to a "creative choice." It was also noted that although he hasn't been spotted in London, England, it would make sense for the star to be hiding in Scotland with his family.

Flair's status for Money in the Bank became murky on "SmackDown," as her match with WWE Women's Champion Asuka ended in a no-contest after interference from former champion Bianca Belair. According to PWInsider, there was a pitch thrown out for Flair to take Zelina Vega's place in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, the report also notes that nothing was presented for such an angle at Friday's "SmackDown" taping, nor did anything air during the American broadcast of the show.