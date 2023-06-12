WWE Reportedly Hopes To Have Drew McIntyre Back In Action By MITB 2023

Aside from an appearance on A&E's "WWE Most Wanted Treasures," Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on WWE television since his critically acclaimed triple threat Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER and Sheamus at Wrestlemania 39. But if Paul Levesque and his team have their way, "The Scottish Warrior" could be making his comeback ahead of the company's highly anticipated return to the United Kingdom in a few weeks.

According to Pro Wrestling Insider (via WrestleZone), WWE creative has been pitching ideas for McIntyre's comeback since last week. The hope is to bring him back in time for the Money In The Bank premium live event at The O2 Arena in London, England on July 1, 2023. While there's currently no word on whether he'd be included in the titular ladder match alongside Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and either Matt Riddle or Damian Priest, the report notes that the former WWE Champion doesn't want to be "aimlessly floating" until his current contract expires in early 2024.

If both sides don't come up with a meaningful storyline for the master of the Claymore, there's a chance that we could see him depart from the company once again. Shortly after this year's WrestleMania, word began to circulate that McIntyre's contract was coming to an end, with no signs of a new deal on the horizon. Later, his social media went dark and removed any references to the promotion.

This radio silence could also be attributed to a busy schedule due to a health issue, a tragic death in the family, and becoming an American citizen during his time off. But regardless of what decisions are made, we would expect to learn more about McIntyre's status very soon.