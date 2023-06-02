Drew McIntyre Becomes American Citizen, Still No Update On WWE Contract Talks

Drew McIntyre officially became a United States citizen recently, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

The website reported this week that the former two-time WWE Champion became a naturalized American citizen in recent weeks while he's been off television. There's still no update on McIntyre's status with WWE, according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, as the Scottish-born wrestler and the pro wrestling company have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension. McIntyre's WWE contract reportedly expires in early 2024.There's been a lot going on in McIntyre's life outside the squared circle, from becoming a U.S. citizen as well as the tragic passing of his sister-in-law Ashley late last month.

While those two major life events may be related to the five-time world champion's recent absence from WWE television, it hasn't stopped speculation online about McIntyre's future with the company and pro wrestling in general. Some fans have speculated he could leave for AEW, which is hosting its biggest live event to date in England later this summer, while others are hopeful he'll come to an agreement with WWE and remain with the company he's long called home for more than a dozen years of his life.

The 37-year-old superstar last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 39 in a widely praised triple threat match with GUNTHER and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship, a match many called one of the, if not the, best bout of the weekend. Since then, however, McIntyre has not appeared on WWE television while rumors continue to swirl.