Matt Riddle Or Damian Priest Will Join Men's Money In The Bank Field On WWE Raw

The sixth and final spot in this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will be decided on Monday's "WWE Raw" as Damian Priest and Matt Riddle lock horns in a qualifier match. The winner of the bout will join Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Ricochet — the five men who have already qualified for a shot at the elusive briefcase.

Two of those men, Escobar and Butch, joined the field with victories over Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin, respectively, on Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Based on their recent performances on the "Raw" brand, both Riddle and Priest would be credible additions to the Money in the Bank ladder match. While Priest is fresh off an unsuccessful attempt at capturing Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, Riddle has been embroiled in a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium since his return to WWE programming. GUNTHER has repeatedly urged Riddle to win the briefcase and attempt to cash in against his title, a challenge that "The Orginal Bro" has not backed down from.

Besides the Riddle versus Priest qualifier match, WWE has announced The Miz versus Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn versus GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser for Monday's show.

Traditionally, WWE has featured seven competitors in the annual ladder match, with the exception of last year's match where Austin Theory was announced as a last-minute participant by WWE official Adam Pearce. Theory would shockingly go on to win the briefcase leading to his unsuccessful cash-in against Seth Rollins later in the year. WWE has confirmed that only six superstars will be entrants in this year's ladder match.