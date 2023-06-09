Santos Escobar Qualifies For Men's WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Santos Escobar has officially joined the field for the 2023 men's Money in the Bank ladder match. On "WWE SmackDown," Escobar defeated free agent Mustafa Ali to earn his spot in the match alongside LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet. Escobar has some history with ladder matches in WWE, having competed in one at two consecutive "NXT" Stand and Deliver events. Though he was unsuccessful in 2022, he came out victorious against JD McDonagh in 2021.

The Latino World Older won't just be represented on the men's side, with Zelina Vega having qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on last week's "SmackDown" after beating Lacey Evans.

The Money in the Bank premium live event will take place on July 1, and will emanate from the O2 Arena in London. It will mark WWE's third straight PLE held overseas in a row — the month of May saw the company put on Backlash from San Juan, Puerto Rico, quickly followed by Night of Champions from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.