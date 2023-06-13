WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre To Continue Ambassador Role With The Special Olympics

Drew McIntyre will make a WWE ambassador appearance later this month despite his hiatus from storylines.

WWE announced in a press release on Tuesday that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will attend the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, which takes place from June 17 to 25. Over 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities are set to compete in 26 different sports as the event takes place in Germany for the very first time.

"WWE is an important voice in the inclusion movement," said Special Olympics Chief Executive Officer Mary Davis. "We cherish our partnership with WWE and will continue to promote our shared vision of an inclusive and unified society for all as we look ahead to welcoming WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre at the World Games in Berlin."

McIntyre also commented. He stated, "The role of Special Olympics Global Ambassador is one I hold with immense pride. The athletes never fail to inspire and amaze everyone at WWE with their drive and positivity. Being in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games in person alongside the thousands of athletes demonstrating their skills on a global stage will be an experience to remember."

WWE has been an international partner of the Special Olympics since 2016, while McIntyre became an ambassador in 2021 after several years of working with athletes on campaigns.

"The Scottish Warrior" has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 39 in April. It's been reported that McIntyre's WWE contract is up in early 2024 and that his return to action is contingent on how he will be presented in storylines going forward.