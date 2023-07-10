Damian Priest Assesses Money In The Bank Options, Fantasy Books Former WWE Champ

All champions within WWE have been put on notice by Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, and he has let them know that he's not going to be "respectful" when it's time to cash in his contract. Priest spoke on WWE's "The Bump" after winning the briefcase, and said he has thought a lot about all possible cash-in opportunities. It's not just World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins who needs to be looking over his shoulder.

"The moment I grabbed this, even when I was standing on the ladder, the only vision I had, it was almost like pictures in my brain of all the championships," Priest said. "I had them all in mind. Seth Rollins, it just so happens he's involved with Judgment Day business. He was wrestling Finn Balor, then he had a match with Dominik, so obviously it's right there in front of me and so I see it, but it doesn't mean that he's my only target. Not by a long shot."

Priest is on the hunt, and he advised all champions across the company that they won't see him coming.

"I'm not going to cash in this contract in a respectful way," he said, while brandishing the briefcase. "I'm going to wait until my opponent's beaten, battered, useless. That's when I'll cash in. So for all the champions, when you're down and out and you think things can't get worse, I'll be seeing you."

Priest also answered a fan question about who in history he would have loved to cash in on. His answer came quickly.

"I would say, at his peak, when things were just crazy, imagine cashing in on Stone Cold Steve Austin. That just seems wild to me, he said. "Stone Cold Steve Austin, just Stunner-ing everybody, flipping the bird, having some Steve-Weisers, and then, briefcase across the skull and 1, 2, 3, new champ."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.