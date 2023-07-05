Damian Priest Opens Up About First WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match Win

"I grabbed it and I was like, 'This just happened. This is happening. This is real. I did it,'" Priest said. "It's one of those accomplishments that you wish for [and] you dream about, but dreams are that. They're dreams. They're not reality. And when you can achieve something like this ... Inside I felt like a ball of emotions. It was wild. That satisfaction of achievement for something you've been working towards. I remember months ago when I mistakenly said Money in the Bank as the PLE instead of Elimination Chamber and at moment [I knew] I gotta win this match. I gotta be in it and I gotta win it. It's like I saw the future. For me, it was a special moment for sure."

Spite is certainly one of the strongest motivators in life. Now that he righted a wrong that could have lived on as a running gag, the mighty Judgment Day member has the power to change his future once again. While it doesn't guarantee a title win for him, history shows us that most of the men who go on to cash in their contracts become world champions. So with this hot streak Priest has been on as of late, statistically, we could see a similar fate in his future as well.

