Damian Priest Opens Up About First WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match Win
While he has achieved a number of great things in his WWE career so far, Damien Priest gets to add another accolade to his resume after this past Saturday. "The Punishment of The Judgment Day" earned a golden opportunity when he climbed a ladder in London, England, and retrieved the Money in the Bank briefcase. Now, he has the ability to cash in the contract and challenge any champion in WWE regardless of the brand. But before he cashes in on anybody, "The Archer of Infamy" took a moment to reflect on this massive victory.
While appearing on "WWE's The Bump," Priest candidly shared some of his feelings leading up to, during, and after the grueling ladder match in The O2 Arena. First, though he was relieved to be going out as the first match of the night rather than overthinking until it was time, the former United States Champion knew that he still had some serious business to take care of amidst his good time.
'It Was Insane'
"I was loving it," he said. "You got a bunch of bodies that I could just wail on with ladders and stuff, so that's fun. But as far as groove, it's kinda hard. Your head is on a swivel. There's just so many moving parts. Everybody's trying to do the same thing: Grab that briefcase. The entire time you felt desperation. From bell to bell, it was insane, so I don't think anybody ever got into a strict groove because as soon as you feel like you're gaining momentum, there was somebody there to start theirs. And then somebody there to start theirs. It's just nonstop. That's why these matches are so unpredictable. They're just nonstop action. While one person is getting knocked down, somebody else is going to be standing there behind them. You never get into a groove."
Despite never finding a groove, Priest still did what he needed to do to come out on top and become Señor Money In The Bank for the first time in his career. But aside from crossing off winning the briefcase from his list of dream achievements in WWE, part of the driving force behind his victory was a simple slip of the tongue that caused him to misspeak earlier this year.
A Moment Like This
"I grabbed it and I was like, 'This just happened. This is happening. This is real. I did it,'" Priest said. "It's one of those accomplishments that you wish for [and] you dream about, but dreams are that. They're dreams. They're not reality. And when you can achieve something like this ... Inside I felt like a ball of emotions. It was wild. That satisfaction of achievement for something you've been working towards. I remember months ago when I mistakenly said Money in the Bank as the PLE instead of Elimination Chamber and at moment [I knew] I gotta win this match. I gotta be in it and I gotta win it. It's like I saw the future. For me, it was a special moment for sure."
Spite is certainly one of the strongest motivators in life. Now that he righted a wrong that could have lived on as a running gag, the mighty Judgment Day member has the power to change his future once again. While it doesn't guarantee a title win for him, history shows us that most of the men who go on to cash in their contracts become world champions. So with this hot streak Priest has been on as of late, statistically, we could see a similar fate in his future as well.
