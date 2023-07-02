Damian Priest Comments On Winning Men's MITB Briefcase, Won't Divulge Cash-In Plan

Damian Priest shocked the world at WWE Money in the Bank when he won the men's ladder match to walk away with the briefcase for a shot at any title of his choosing. The Judgment Day member has since weighed in with his thoughts on the victory, but don't expect him to share his cash-in plans until the time is right.

"It feels like this contract is exactly where it belongs," he said in a post-match interview that aired on the latest edition of "WWE's The Bump." "It belongs in the hands of someone who is not only ready, but is here to take the next step and become campeón."

Following his victory at Money in the Bank, Priest made an appearance during Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. His cameo suggested that he has his eyes on Rollins' prize, but the new briefcase-holder isn't ruling out challenging for the other titles, either.

"Well, [if I tell you my plans], then where's the surprise? There's a lot to consider, and I'm considering everything. All the championships. But I have my eye on one, and well, soon enough you'll know."

While he isn't spilling the details about his plans yet, Priest said that he couldn't have written the story of his big victory any better himself. The Judgment Day member was delighted to have won the match in front of a crowd of rowdy fans in London, England, but it remains to be seen if his inevitable cash-in will be as impactful.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.